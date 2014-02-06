FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cummins posts higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 6, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Cummins posts higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (CMI.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strong sales of engines and other vehicle components to truck makers in North America and Europe offset weakness in emerging markets, including India and Mexico.

The company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $432 million, or $2.32 a share, up from $404 million, or $2.14 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales rose 7 percent to $4.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Columbus, Indiana-based company to post a profit $1.98 a share on sales of $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.