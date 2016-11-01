CHICAGO Engine maker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit as revenue was hit by weak heavy-duty truck production in North America and poor global demand for power generation equipment.

"Due to the slow pace of growth in the global economy, we continue to face weak demand in a number of our most important markets," Cummins Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company provides engines for the large trucks that haul a large majority of U.S. freight. Truck makers have experienced a drop in sales this year as lackluster economic growth and high retail inventories have discouraged many trucking firms from putting in orders for new vehicles.

The company reiterated its downbeat full-year revenue forecast.

Sales in the company's engines unit were down 12 percent versus the same period in 2015.

Third-quarter net income fell 24 percent to $289 million, or $1.72 per share, from $380 million, or $2.14, a year earlier.

Excluding a one-time loss contingency charge, earnings per share were $2.02. Analysts, on average, expected $1.96.

(Reporting by Nick Carey)