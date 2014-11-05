Explosion at Curacao's Isla refinery injures two: workers

WILLEMSTAD (Reuters) - An explosion at a gas plant of Curacao’s 335,000 barrels per day (bpd) Isla refinery on Wednesday afternoon injured two people, according to workers at the facility.

A spokeswoman for Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], which operates the refinery on the island, said she could not immediately comment on the issue.

A spokesman for the refinery could not be reached.

It remained unclear what impact the apparent explosion had on operations.

Workers took pictures that appeared to show firemen on site and flames being doused.

The Isla refinery mainly supplies the U.S., Central American and Caribbean markets, according to PDVSA’s web site. It has been working well below its capacity in recent years because of a lack of power and other services.

The accident comes a day after a blackout shuttered Venezuela’s 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay refinery.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro often blames saboteurs out to harm his socialist administration for blackouts or refinery accidents. Critics say refinery issues are due to negligence and lack of investments.