PDVSA says controls fire at Curacao's Isla refinery, three injured
November 6, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PDVSA says controls fire at Curacao's Isla refinery, three injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Wednesday said operations were normal at the 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Isla refinery on the island of Curacao after it controlled a fire that injured three people.

The incident took place as workers were preparing to carry out planned maintenance at a butane unit, PDVSA said, adding that two contractors and a refinery fireman suffered burns.

PDVSA is the operator of the refinery.

Isla mainly supplies the U.S., Central American and Caribbean markets, according to PDVSA’s web site. It has been working well below its capacity in recent years because of a lack of power and other services.

The accident comes a day after a blackout shuttered Venezuela’s 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay refinery.

Reporting by Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
