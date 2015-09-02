FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew says China will be held accountable on currency
September 2, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says China will be held accountable on currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday urged China to be clear about its intentions when it changes currency policies.

“They need to understand that they signal their intentions by the actions they take and the way they announce them,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told network CNBC in an interview ahead of a Group of 20 meeting that Chinese officials will attend.

“They have to be very clear that they are continuing to move in a positive direction and we’re going to hold them accountable,” Lew said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
