(Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of allocated currency reserves rose to 64 percent in the third quarter this year, from 63.7 percent in the second quarter, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.

The euro’s share fell to 20.3 percent from 20.5 percent.