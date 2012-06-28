FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Curtiss-Wright cuts earnings outlook on charges
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 28, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Curtiss-Wright cuts earnings outlook on charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW.N) cut its second-quarter and full-year earnings outlook, citing costs related to the restructuring of a segment and unanticipated investments in China, sending its shares sliding 7 percent before the bell.

The aerospace and defense component maker said it will take second-quarter non-cash charges of about 8 cents per share related to the restructuring of its metal treatment segment.

The company also expects unanticipated investments in a China program to hurt earnings by 8 cents per share in the quarter.

Higher labor costs for painting, disassembly, inspection and packaging have pushed up investments in China.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company now expects second-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of 60 cents to 64 cents.

Curtiss-Wright cut its full-year earnings outlook to $2.50 to $2.60 per share, from $2.58 to $2.68 per share.

Curtiss-Wright shares were down 7 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $30.66 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.