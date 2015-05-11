Exor agrees to sell Cushman & Wakefield to DTZ for $2 billion

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Exor (EXOR.MI) said on Monday it had agreed to sell real estate business Cushman & Wakefield to commercial real estate services firm DTZ for $2 billion including debt.

The Italian holding company, controlled by the Agnelli family, said it would post a capital gain from the deal of $722 million.

Exor said DTZ, which is backed by private equity group TPG [TPG.UL], would merge with Cushman & Wakefield to create one of the world’s largest real estate services companies.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Last month Exor said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for Cushman & Wakefield and due diligence by the potential buyers was ongoing.

Cushman & Wakefield reported adjusted core earnings of $175.4 million last year.