Kendall Jenner sues skin care company for $10 million over ad

(Reuters) - Kendall Jenner, the model and a star of reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” is suing a skin care company for at least $10 million, saying it used her photo in advertisements for acne laser treatment without permission.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, lawyers for Jenner objected to Cutera Inc’s advertisements for its Laser Genesis treatment, which began appearing in New York City this month ahead of Fashion Week.

One print ad quoted the 20-year-old Jenner as having said that acne had “completely ruined” her self-esteem and that her now “nearly flawless skin” was the product of visits to a dermatologist for Laser Genesis treatment.

“Ms. Jenner’s actual endorsement for a worldwide campaign such as this would command a fee well into eight figures,” the complaint said.

“Setting aside the monetary value, however, it is Ms. Jenner’s choice whether or not to commercially endorse another party’s goods and services. Cutera took that choice away from her.”

The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court by Jenner and her Kendall Jenner Inc accused Cutera of trademark infringement, false endorsement and violating her right of publicity.

Damages could reach “well into eight figures,” it said.

Cutera, which is based in Brisbane, California, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Jenner is a half-sister to reality TV stars Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. She appears frequently on fashion magazine covers and has 15.5 million Twitter followers and 48.6 million Instagram followers.

The case is Kendall Jenner Inc et al v. Cutera Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 16-00936.