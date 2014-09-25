Exclusive: CVC resumes sale of Swiss mobile firm Sunrise worth up to $5.2 billion - sources

LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC [CVC.UL] is resuming the sale of Swiss mobile operator Sunrise and could hire a bank to advise on the deal by the end of the year, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-biggest mobile operator could be worth up to 4.9 billion Swiss francs ($5.16 billion), said the sources, who could not be named because the talks are private. CVC paid 3.3 billion Swiss francs for the firm in 2010.

The private equity firm is hoping that improving operational figures and buoyant equity markets will facilitate a deal this time round after a failed attempt to sell the business last year. CVC is likely to review both a sale and a public listing of Sunrise in a so-called dual track process, the sources said.

CVC and Sunrise declined to comment.