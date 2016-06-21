CVC Capital in talks to raise $14.1 billion in seventh pool: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners is in early talks with investors with a view to raising $14.1 billion for a European buyout fund in the first half of 2017, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fundraising, which will be the private equity firm's seventh, will be capped at 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion), Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/28LLAgK)

In its sixth pool in 2013, CVC raised 10.5 billion euros for investments in Europe and North America. (reut.rs/28MADQ5)

The new fund is now 50 percent invested and is expected to reach the 70 percent mark by year-end, Bloomberg said.

CVC declined to comment.