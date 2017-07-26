CKI’s push into energy-metering looks smart

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing is making a power play in Germany. His CK Infrastructure unit looks like the frontrunner to buy smart-metering specialist Ista, according to Reuters. That could pay off for CKI investors.

CKI’s bid totals more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), Reuters says, and some other competitors have dropped out of the running. The precise value is not yet public, but given that seller CVC wanted up to 5 billion euros, this could equate to between 10.7 and 11.9 times this year’s EBITDA, which is expected to hit 420 million euros.

That seems like a reasonable price. Cost-conscious utilities have pushed up demand for smart meters. And valuations in the sector are generally high. Two years ago, U.S. giant Honeywell bought Ista’s domestic rival Elster for about 13 times forward EBITDA, according to Reuters. And last year, industry-watchers told the newswire that Techem, yet another German peer which is owned by Macquarie, could fetch up 15 times expected EBITDA.

In any case, CKI, which has a market value of $24.3 billion, has a good track with European dealmaking. Purchases of British rolling stock and power and water grids, for example, all looked expensive but have created value for investors, says Daiwa’s Dennis Ip. And unlike a power network, smart-metering is a non-regulated business. Such assets tend to yield 11 to 12 percent annual returns, Ip said, higher than the typical 10 percent returns generated by regulated assets.

Ista should also benefit from Europe’s push to increase energy efficiency. New rules will mean every flat in a block has to have its own meter, and Ista says it is a leader in this so-called “sub-metering” business.

All in, this looks like a powerful play by the Hong Kong group.