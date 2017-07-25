FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong infra fund seen in lead to buy Germany's Ista: sources
July 25, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 32 minutes ago

Hong Kong infra fund seen in lead to buy Germany's Ista: sources

Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference announcing CK Hutchison Holdings company results in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017.Bobby Yip/File Photo

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure (1038.HK) (CKI) is seen in the lead to buy German metering and energy management group Ista for more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters.

CKI, part of ports-to-telecoms conglomerate CK Hutchison (0001.HK), which is chaired by tycoon Li Ka-shing, has made a binding offer for private equity-owned Ista on Tuesday, they said.

While it remained unclear whether other final bids came in, two consortia which had been seen as strong contenders steered clear, they added.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which already owns a minority stake in Ista and had tied up with Blackstone (BX.N) to buy the whole company, refrained from making a final offer, as did a consortium of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield, the sources said.

A decision on the buyer is expected later this week, two of the sources said.

CVC declined to comment, while CKI was not immediately available for comment. The other investors also declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

