FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vista Equity to buy Cvent for about $1.65 billion
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Vista Equity to buy Cvent for about $1.65 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Event management software maker Cvent Inc CVT.N said it agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for about $1.65 billion in cash.

Shares of Cvent rose 65.6 percent to $35.28, but were below the offer price of $36 per share.

Cvent said it would pay $45.3 million as termination fee to the private equity firm if the deal did not go through.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, has been approved by the company’s board, Cvent said.

Morgan Stanley is Cvent’s financial adviser, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corp is its legal adviser. Vista’s legal adviser is Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.