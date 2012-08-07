FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS Caremark profit up; full-year view raised
August 7, 2012

CVS Caremark profit up; full-year view raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday as it continued to see a lift in sales due in part to an impasse between its main drugstore rival, Walgreen Co WAG.N, and its pharmacy benefits manager competitor, Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O).

Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

