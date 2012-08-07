CVS Caremark profit up; full-year view raised

(Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday as it continued to see a lift in sales, due in part to an impasse between its main drugstore rival, Walgreen Co WAG.N, and its pharmacy benefits manager competitor, Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O).

CVS’s shares rose $1 to $45.90 in premarket trading.

A disagreement over contract terms led Walgreen to stop filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the beginning of 2012. The companies resolved their dispute in July, paving the way for Walgreen to start filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients again, starting on September 15.

CVS, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore behind Walgreen, said that in the fourth quarter it expected to retain at least 50 percent of the prescription business gained during the impasse.

“We’ve had the better part of nine months to introduce those new customers to the CVS pharmacy brand,” Chief Executive Larry Merlo told Reuters.

CVS, which has more than 7,380 drugstores, is increasing its marketing push to work on keeping those customers. That spending is already factored into the company’s guidance, Merlo said.

“We think CVS is going to be able to keep more of their customers than even the company has guided to,” said Judson Clark, a health care analyst for Edward Jones, who has “buy” ratings on CVS and Express Scripts and a “hold” on Walgreen.

PROFIT TOPS FORECAST, SALES MISS STREET VIEW

Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of 81 cents per share topped the company’s forecast of 78 cents to 80 cents and analysts’ average forecast of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion, missing analysts’ average forecast of $30.96 billion.

CVS said it now expected full-year earnings of $3.32 to $3.38 per share, excluding items, up from a May forecast of $3.23 to $3.33. The analysts’ average estimate is $3.33.

Pharmacy benefit managers such as Express Scripts and CVS Caremark administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and run mail-order pharmacies. CVS can add the ability to pick up prescriptions at its namesake drugstores.

Revenue rose 28.2 percent to $18.4 billion in the company’s pharmacy services and 6.9 percent to $15.8 billion in the retail business.

Consumers continue to remain cautious and look for value, Merlo said.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.6 percent. Pharmacy same-store sales rose 7.2 percent, helped because Walgreens drugstores were not part of the Express Scripts network during the quarter. Same-store sales of general merchandise increased 2.3 percent.

CVS had forecast same-store sales would be up 5 percent to 6 percent.

Visits to stores rose from a year ago, Merlo said.

By comparison, Walgreen’s same-store sales fell 6.6 percent and traffic in its stores fell 2.6 percent during its fiscal third quarter, which ended in May.