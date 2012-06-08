FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walker & Dunlop to buy CWCapital for $220 million
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 8, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Walker & Dunlop to buy CWCapital for $220 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD.N), which provides commercial real estate financial services, will buy lender CWCapital LLC for $220 million to increase its servicing portfolio.

CWCapital is a subsidiary of CW Financial Services LLC, which is wholly owned by asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG.N).

The purchase price will include $80 million in cash and about $140 million in Walker & Dunlop stock, the company said in a statement.

Walker & Dunlop originates and sells a range of multi-family and other commercial real estate financing products.

After the deal closes, CW Financial will become Walker & Dunlop’s largest shareholder. Michael Berman, CEO of CWCapital, will take a senior leadership role at Walker & Dunlop.

The company said in May that its loan originations for the first quarter were $674.5 million, up 33 percent from a year ago.

Walker & Dunlop shares, which have lost about 11 percent of their value since the company reported results last month, closed at $11.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.