3 months ago
British National Crime Agency says no second ransomware spike as yet
#Cyber Risk
May 15, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 months ago

British National Crime Agency says no second ransomware spike as yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cables and computers are seen inside a data centre at an office in the heart of the financial district in London, Britain May 15, 2017.Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's National Crime Agency said it had not seen a second round of ransomware cyber attacks on Monday as experts had feared after 150 countries were hit last week, but added it could not rule out further disruption.

Britain's state-run National Health Service was among organizations across the world to be affected by the WannaCry worm, which struck on Friday and locked up hundreds of thousands of computers in factories, shops and schools.

There had been concerns of a second wave as employees turned on their computers and checked e-mails as they returned to work on Monday.

"We haven't seen a second spike in #WannaCry #ransomware attacks, but that doesn't mean there won't be one," the NCA, which tackles serious and organized crime in Britain, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper

