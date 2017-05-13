FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian carmaker Dacia halts production after global cyber attack
May 13, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 3 months ago

Romanian carmaker Dacia halts production after global cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Dacia logo is seen at a dealership in Vendenheim North Eastern France, January 21, 2014.Vincent Kessler

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, said on Saturday some of its production had been hit by what appeared to be the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected computers in nearly 100 countries.

Renault stopped production at several sites earlier on Saturday to prevent the spread of the cyber attack.

"Part of Dacia's production in Mioveni has been affected by disfunctionalities of IT systems and some employees were sent back home," Dacia said in a statement. "The measure was taken to prevent extending the disfunctions, which at first glance are a consequence of the global cyber attack."

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Gareth Jones

