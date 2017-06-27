Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
MOSCOW Russian steelmaker Evraz (EVRE.L) said on Tuesday that its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack, RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.
A Evraz spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
ZURICH Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.