3 months ago
Carmakers, hospitals, others disrupted by global cyber attack
#Cyber Risk
May 13, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

Carmakers, hospitals, others disrupted by global cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A global cyber attack on Friday infected computers at businesses, healthcare facilities and other organizations in dozens of countries, disrupting operations at some facilities.

Here is a list of some organizations affected by the attack:

* French carmaker Renault

* A Nissan plant in England

* Swedish engineering firm Sandvik

* British hospitals and medical clinics

* Russian Interior Ministry

* German train operator Deutsche Bahn

* FedEx Corp

* Schools in China and the Philippines

* Telefonica SA

* Portugal Telecom

* Telefonica Argentina

* At least two Indonesian hospitals

Compiled by Lisa Shumaker

