FedEx says cyber attack to hurt its fiscal 2018 results

FILE PHOTO - The TNT Express logo is pictured at the headquarters in Hoofddorp April 7, 2015.

(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said its fiscal 2018 results would be hurt in part due to disruption of operations in its TNT Express unit following a cyber attack last month.

The Netherlands-based TNT Express is still experiencing widespread service delays following the attack, FedEx said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

FedEx said it was unable to estimate when services at the unit would be fully restored. (bit.ly/2uAnQKG)

FedEx added that no data breach or data loss to third parties is known to have occurred as of July 17.

The company said it was evaluating the financial impact of the cyber attack, but it was likely to be "material".

Shares of FedEx fell as much as 2.7 percent to $213.07 in early trading.

In June, a new cyber virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe, crippling thousands of computers.

FedEx said it has experienced loss of revenue due to decreased volumes at TNT Express, incremental costs from contingency plans and remediation of affected systems.

The company said it did not have an insurance in place that covered the impact from the cyber attack.