Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga leaves the prime minister's office after a news conference on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile, in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.

Ransomware targeting computers running Microsoft Corp software disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools worldwide.