COPENHAGEN Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), which handles one of seven containers shipped globally, said on Wednesday that it was working on a recovery plan a day after being hit by global cyber attack Petya.

"We have contained the issue and are working on a technical recovery plan with key IT partners and global cyber security agencies," Maersk said in a stock exchange announcement.

"We have shut down a number of systems to help contain the issue," it said.

Maersk Line vessels are maneuverable, able to communicate and crews are safe, while port unit APM Terminals has been impacted in a number of ports, it said.

