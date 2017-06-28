The Maersk ship Adrian Maersk is seen as it departs from New York Harbor in New York City, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

COPENHAGEN Maersk Line, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday its cargo booking system was back up and running after a global cyber attack crippled its IT networks a day earlier.

"Further to earlier communications, we are now able to accept bookings via INTTRA," the company said on Twitter. "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo."

Earlier, Maersk said it was using alternative channels to take orders manually and to communicate with customers until it could resolve its IT problems.

