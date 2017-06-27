Facebook hits 2 billion user mark
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social network had 2 billion monthly users.
NEW YORK A unit of candy manufacturer Mars Inc has been targeted by cyber attackers, and the company has isolated the issue, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.
Parts of the company's Royal Canin business were targeted and the company is working quickly to restore services, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at a number of companies, including Russia's biggest oil company.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON Republicans and Democrats in Congress sparred on Tuesday over U.S. states setting rules for testing and deployment of self-driving cars and a proposal to allow automakers and technology companies to bypass existing regulations in introducing autonomous cars.