NEW YORK A unit of candy manufacturer Mars Inc has been targeted by cyber attackers, and the company has isolated the issue, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

Parts of the company's Royal Canin business were targeted and the company is working quickly to restore services, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at a number of companies, including Russia's biggest oil company.

