Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
ZURICH Food group Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.
Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.
BEIJING China's top cyber authority formalized a new nationwide cyber attack response plan on Tuesday, as the country seeks to ramp up protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated global threats.