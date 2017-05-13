FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Carmaker Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack
May 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 3 months ago

Carmaker Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage at the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, Britain, June 24, 2010.Nigel Roddis/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.

"Like many organizations around the world, some Nissan entities were recently targeted by a ransomware attack. Our teams are responding accordingly and there has been no major impact on our business," he said in a statement.

He said the situation at the plant, which employs 7,000, continued to be monitored.

On Friday, cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.

The attack disrupted Britain's health system and companies including carmaker Renault and global shipper FedEx.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Ros Russell

