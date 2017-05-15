FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber firms say looking at possible North Korea tie to ransomware attack
May 15, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

Cyber firms say looking at possible North Korea tie to ransomware attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major cyber security firms Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday they were looking into clues that may connect the global "ransomware" attack known as WannaCry with programs previously attributed to North Korea.

The two companies said some code in an earlier version of the WannaCry ransomware, which has encrypted data on hundreds of thousands of computers since Friday, and demanded users pay money to regain control of their machines, had also appeared in programs used by the Lazarus Group, which researchers from many companies said is run by North Korea.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Joseph Menn and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bill Rigby

