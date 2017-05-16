FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payments have not led to data recovery in cyber attack: White House
May 15, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 3 months ago

Payments have not led to data recovery in cyber attack: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.

Speaking to reporters at a regular White House briefing, Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, said that about 150 countries had been affected by the attack and more than 300,000 machines infected.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Nick Zieminski

