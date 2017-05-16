Payments have not led to data recovery in cyber attack: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.

Speaking to reporters at a regular White House briefing, Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, said that about 150 countries had been affected by the attack and more than 300,000 machines infected.