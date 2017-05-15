German utility RWE not hit by cyber attacks: CFO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has so far not fallen victim to a global hacking attack that hit car factories, hospitals and other organizations in about 100 countries, its chief financial officer told journalists on Monday.

"Based on our current information, we have so far not been infected by the malware," Markus Krebber said after presenting first-quarter results.

Spanish energy firms Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Gas Natural (GAS.MC) on Friday asked staff to turn off computers or cut off internet access in case they had been compromised, following the spread of the virus WannaCry.

Krebber also said that RWE's trading unit expected more volume growth in the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially with more supply coming out of the United States, Australia and Africa. "We want to participate in trading opportunities," he said.