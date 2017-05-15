FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German utility RWE not hit by cyber attacks: CFO
May 15, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 3 months ago

German utility RWE not hit by cyber attacks: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has so far not fallen victim to a global hacking attack that hit car factories, hospitals and other organizations in about 100 countries, its chief financial officer told journalists on Monday.

"Based on our current information, we have so far not been infected by the malware," Markus Krebber said after presenting first-quarter results.

Spanish energy firms Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Gas Natural (GAS.MC) on Friday asked staff to turn off computers or cut off internet access in case they had been compromised, following the spread of the virus WannaCry.

Krebber also said that RWE's trading unit expected more volume growth in the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially with more supply coming out of the United States, Australia and Africa. "We want to participate in trading opportunities," he said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

