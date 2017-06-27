Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
KIEV Kiev's main airport has been hit by a "spam attack" that could cause some flights to be delayed, the operator, Boryspil, said.
"In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible," Director Yevhen Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
BEIJING China's top cyber authority formalized a new nationwide cyber attack response plan on Tuesday, as the country seeks to ramp up protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated global threats.