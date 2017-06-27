Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
LONDON Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving any further details. The company's website was not available.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighboring Ukraine were also disrupted.
BEIJING China's top cyber authority formalized a new nationwide cyber attack response plan on Tuesday, as the country seeks to ramp up protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated global threats.