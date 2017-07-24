FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
Israel
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2017 / 1:03 PM / an hour ago

Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Checkmarx, which provides application security testing technology, said on Monday it acquired UK-based Codebashing, an application security education company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Checkmarx said traditional secure coding education is ineffective since long training courses disrupt a developer's daily routine and don't address specific challenges.

This acquisition - Checkmarx's first - will allow the company to introduce continuous bite-sized secure coding training. Codebashing's interactive training platform will be integrated into Checkmarx's product offering.

Checkmarx's customers include SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.