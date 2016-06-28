FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rules Dutch cyber-bullying suspect can be extradited to Canada
#World News
June 28, 2016

Court rules Dutch cyber-bullying suspect can be extradited to Canada

Toby Sterling

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court ruled on Tuesday that a 38-year-old man can be extradited to Canada to face charges of using a computer to harass and blackmail a teenager who later committed suicide.

Judges said Aydin Coban, who denies harassing Amanda Todd or any other wrongdoing, can be sent to Canada after he stands trial in the Netherlands in another cyber extortion case, due to start in early 2017.

The Canadian teenager committed suicide in October 2012, a month after releasing a widely-viewed YouTube video in which she detailed her suffering.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens

