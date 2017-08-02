HBO says it does not think entire email system compromised: memo

The logo for HBO,Home Box Office, the American premium cable television network, owned by Time Warner, is pictured during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012.

(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc's's HBO unit said on Wednesday that it does not believe that at this time its email system "as a whole has been compromised," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The New York-based media company, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T, said its forensic review is ongoing and it is providing credit monitoring for employees.

The U.S. cable channel said on Monday that hackers had stolen upcoming programming, and Entertainment Weekly reported that the theft included a script for an unaired episode of the hit fantasy show "Game of Thrones."