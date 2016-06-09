FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No definitive answer in probe of $81 million Bangladesh cyber heist: FBI
#Technology News
June 9, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

No definitive answer in probe of $81 million Bangladesh cyber heist: FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is working quickly to figure out who perpetrated the cyber heist of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February, but there are no definitive answers yet, a top FBI official said on Thursday.

“We don’t have a definitive answer to that question in terms of exactly who. There are a number of different tentacles to that, that we are looking at. And we’re working as fast as we can to get a resolution,” said Richard Jacobs, assistant special agent in charge of the cyber branch at the FBI’s New York office.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

