JERUSALEM Cato Networks, an Israeli provider of cloud-based network security, said on Tuesday it raised $30 million in a funding round led by Greylock Partners.
Singtel Innov8, the venture capital arm of Singtel, and existing investors U.S. Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures and company founders Shlomo Kramer and Gur Shatz also participated in the round.
Cato raised $20 million in June 2015, with the company saying there is a growing realization that the cloud will alter the way enterprises address networking and security.
The funds will allow it to accelerate customer adoption of networking and security in the cloud, it said.
Cato's software connects the elements of an enterprise network -- branch locations, mobile users and data centers -- into an encrypted network in the cloud.
Kramer, a former member of the Israeli military's elite 8200 technology unit, co-founded Check Point Software Technologies -- Israel's largest network security firm -- and Imperva, another cyber-security company.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
