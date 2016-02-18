Israeli cyber security firm Siemplify raises $4 million

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity firm Siemplify said on Thursday it has raised $4 million as it launched its platform that reduces the time between cyber attack identification and resolution.

The company, whose investors include 83North Venture Capital, said it uses real-time graph analysis and methodologies gained from military intelligence.

It noted that pilots are underway at a number of Fortune 50 financial services companies, while early adopters of the technology include Israel’s largest banks and telecom and pharmaceutical companies.