Israeli cyber security firm Siemplify raises $4 million
#Technology News
February 18, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli cyber security firm Siemplify raises $4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity firm Siemplify said on Thursday it has raised $4 million as it launched its platform that reduces the time between cyber attack identification and resolution.

The company, whose investors include 83North Venture Capital, said it uses real-time graph analysis and methodologies gained from military intelligence.

It noted that pilots are underway at a number of Fortune 50 financial services companies, while early adopters of the technology include Israel’s largest banks and telecom and pharmaceutical companies.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

