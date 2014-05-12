Reuters Cybersecurity Summit speakers

A magnifying glass is held in front of a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The discovery of the devastating “Heartbleed” internet threat in April has sent the computer industry into turmoil. Makers of software, computer equipment, mobile devices and consumer electronics have been trying to figure out how it affects their products and rush out fixes before hackers launch attacks on their customers.

The Reuters Cybersecurity Summit this week brings together top U.S. government officials, industry executives and researchers who will weigh in on Heartbleed’s long-term impact.

Will the industry be able to resolve the issue before attackers are ready to launch massive assaults? Are there equally devastating bugs waiting to be discovered by hackers?

Speakers will also address related topics including the global surge in cybercrime, the role of cyberwarfare in Syria, Ukraine and other conflicts and the potential for computer-assisted attacks on critical infrastructure.

The following officials, executives and experts are scheduled to speak:

* Brigadier General Paul Nakasone, deputy commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command

* Chandra McMahon, vice president, commercial markets, information systems and global solutions, Lockheed Martin Corp

* Charlie Croom, vice president, cyber security solutions, Lockheed Martin Corp

* Christopher Soghoian, staff technologist, American Civil Liberties Union

* Dale Peterson, founder and CEO, Digital Bond

* Dan Kaufman, director, information innovation, DARPA

* Eddie Schwartz, cyber chief, Verizon

* Jeff Moss, founder, Def Con and Black Hat hacking conventions

* Jeh Johnson, secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

* Jim Lewis, senior fellow, CSIS

* Leonard Moodispaw, CEO, KEYW Corp

* Michael Daniel, cybersecurity coordinator and special assistant to the president, White House

* Michael Hayden, retired general, former director of CIA and NSA; principal, Chertoff Group (current)

* Nart Villeneuve, senior researcher, FireEye

* Peter Swire, professor, Georgia Tech

* Robert Anderson, executive assistant director, FBI

* Stuart McClure, CEO and founder, Cylance Inc