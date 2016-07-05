U.S. agency warns of security bug in Symantec's anti-virus software

The Symantec logo is pictured on a screen in Singapore June 13, 2016.

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal agency issued a security alert over a vulnerability in Symantec Corp's anti-virus software that allows attackers to remotely control affected computers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) said in an alert issued to the security industry on Tuesday that it was a "very serious event."

The agency also advised customers to update their anti-virus software using two patches issued by Symantec. (bit.ly/29ug3Ek)