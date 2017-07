Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena, Italy June 29, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan have launched a probe into a data breach at UniCredit (CRDI.MI) affecting around 400,000 customers of the Italian bank, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Italy's postal police, which specialize in digital crimes, is conducting the investigation which does not yet target any specific individuals, the sources said.