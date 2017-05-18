Mobile security firm Wandera raises $27.5 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.

New investor Sapphire Ventures of California led the round with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, also of California, and 83North, which invests in Israeli and European tech firms.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Wandera was founded by Israelis and has a research and development center in Israel. Its customers include Mazda, Deloitte and Office Depot.

Wandera plans to use the funding to develop its technologies, in particular its intelligence engine, MIRIAM, designed to identify zero day threats and provide analysis.