FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Check Point Software in initial talks to buy CyberArk: newspaper
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 13, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Check Point Software in initial talks to buy CyberArk: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) is in initial talks to buy smaller provider CyberArk Software (CYBR.O), TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Shares in CyberArk listed on the Nasdaq have fallen 50 percent from a high of $76.35 hit in June 2015. It currently has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Officials at CyberArk and Check Point declined to comment on the report.

If a deal is completed, it would be Check Point’s largest acquisition to date.

Last year it purchased two small Israeli companies - cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.

Check Point, with a market cap of $14.2 billion, had $3.6 billion in cash as of the third quarter of 2015. It is one of the world’s largest cyber security firms and pioneered the computer firewall two decades ago.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.