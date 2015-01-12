FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Central command says hack did not compromise operational military networks
January 12, 2015 / 10:19 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Central command says hack did not compromise operational military networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Central Command said on Monday that operational military networks were not compromised and there was “no operational impact” from a hacking incident carried out by people claiming to be sympathizers of the Islamic State militant group.

Central Command said its Twitter and YouTube sites were compromised for about 30 minutes but that “our initial assessment” is that no classified information was posted by the hackers.

“Additionally, we are notifying appropriate DoD (Department of Defense) and law enforcement authorities about the potential release of personally identifiable information and will take appropriate steps to ensure any individuals potentially affected are notified as quickly as possible,” the command said in a statement.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Peter Cooney

