Hack of U.S. military Twitter feed not a security threat: officials
#U.S.
January 12, 2015 / 6:59 PM / 3 years ago

Hack of U.S. military Twitter feed not a security threat: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Images published during the hack of a U.S. military Twitter feed on Monday did not appear to include any classified information or pose a security threat, two U.S. defense officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Central Command’s Twitter and YouTube accounts were apparently hacked by supporters of Islamic State, which controls large swathes of Syria and Iraq. Central Command helps oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, including air strikes directed against the group.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
