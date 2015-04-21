FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White house supports House cyber threat bill, but notes concerns
April 21, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

White house supports House cyber threat bill, but notes concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it has some concerns about a bill to make it easier for companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with the government, but supports its passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The White House said it has concerns about the “sweeping liability protections” in the bill, approved by the House Intelligence Committee, but said in a statement that it hoped privacy protections could be strengthened as the House and Senate work together to finalize the legislation.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

