White house supports House cyber threat bill, but notes concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it has some concerns about a bill to make it easier for companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with the government, but supports its passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The White House said it has concerns about the “sweeping liability protections” in the bill, approved by the House Intelligence Committee, but said in a statement that it hoped privacy protections could be strengthened as the House and Senate work together to finalize the legislation.