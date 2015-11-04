FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. OPM, victim of large scale data hack, hires new cyber adviser
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. OPM, victim of large scale data hack, hires new cyber adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Office of Personnel Management appointed a new cyber and information technology adviser on Wednesday, part of its plan to strengthen cybersecurity after hackers compromised the personal information of 21 million federal workers.

Clifton Triplett, who has advised Fortune 200 companies in a range of industries and has a military background, will help coordinate the agency’s response to cyberattacks and complete its plan to mitigate future incidents, OPM said in a statement.

Acting OPM Director Beth Cobert praised Triplett’s experience in building information technology infrastructure as “top rated.”

Fewer than a quarter of 21 million federal workers hit by the OPM hack six months ago have been officially told that their personal information was compromised, OPM told Reuters on Tuesday.

The slowness of the notification process underscores Washington’s struggles in dealing with its computer vulnerabilities, a growing problem that the Obama administration has been trying to address.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.