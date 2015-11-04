U.S. OPM, victim of large scale data hack, hires new cyber adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Office of Personnel Management appointed a new cyber and information technology adviser on Wednesday, part of its plan to strengthen cybersecurity after hackers compromised the personal information of 21 million federal workers.

Clifton Triplett, who has advised Fortune 200 companies in a range of industries and has a military background, will help coordinate the agency’s response to cyberattacks and complete its plan to mitigate future incidents, OPM said in a statement.

Acting OPM Director Beth Cobert praised Triplett’s experience in building information technology infrastructure as “top rated.”

Fewer than a quarter of 21 million federal workers hit by the OPM hack six months ago have been officially told that their personal information was compromised, OPM told Reuters on Tuesday.

The slowness of the notification process underscores Washington’s struggles in dealing with its computer vulnerabilities, a growing problem that the Obama administration has been trying to address.