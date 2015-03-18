FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI probes possible China military link in cyber attack: FT
#Technology News
March 18, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

FBI probes possible China military link in cyber attack: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI is looking into whether the Chinese military was involved in a cyber attack on Register.com, a unit of Web.com, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the probe.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said she was not familiar with the probe and that the agency does not comment on such matters.

According to the Financial Times, hackers apparently have had access to Register.com’s network for about a year, but the attack did not disrupt or result in theft of client data.

It was not clear what the Chinese military would be looking for or what it would gain from Register.com’s data.

Register.com says on its website it manages more than 2.5 million domain names, and also provides web management and design services.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by David Gregorio

