Chinese Embassy says accusations over U.S. data breach 'not responsible'
#Technology News
June 5, 2015 / 1:21 AM / in 2 years

Chinese Embassy says accusations over U.S. data breach 'not responsible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Chinese Embassy in Washington, responding to reports that China was behind a massive cyberattack on U.S. government computers, said on Thursday that jumping to conclusions was “not responsible, and counterproductive.”

Embassy spokesman Zhu Haiquan said China had made great efforts to combat cyberattacks and that tracking such events conducted across borders was difficult.

“Jumping to conclusions and making hypothetical accusation is not responsible, and counterproductive,” Zhu said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Peter Cooney

